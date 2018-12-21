Independence approves fee adjustments

INDEPENDENCE — Independence city councilors approved an amended development fee schedule after two items were removed.

New fees explained Final site design review This is a fee that would be paid by applicants who have received site design review approval for a project. These are usually commercial projects that have gone through the preliminary review. They’ve either been approved by staff or planning commission, or by appeal by city council. Those projects have come back in, usually after they’ve been constructed, so that city staff can review certain elements of the construction and the site layout - landscaping, parking— kind of the fine details. That helps cover the final review to make sure all those conditions of approval that were added at the time of the preliminary site design review approval was made. Code interpretation This is an opportunity for members of the public to see clarification from staff or the planning commission on certain areas of the development code that might be ambiguous. This requires some analysis from staff and a staff report, and then if it does warrant a public hearing to the planning commission, it would go up to the planning commission. A code text amendment This is something the city doesn’t have a specific fee for. This would be initiated by a private party where they want to amend certain legislation in our development code. Legal lot determination The level of effort is similar to what a lot line adjustment is. The city commonly relies on tax lots to help understand where property boundaries are, however tax lots don’t legally describe real property. They’re two different things. Because the city doesn’t have access to all the deeds and legal descriptions of every single property, but also because tax maps often contain indications of where lines of original platted subdivision and lots exist, there’s a process where a private property owner or an applicant can request that by providing research and documentation from themselves or from a title company to show that that lot line has not been extinguished, even though it may not coincide with an overlying tax lot. That lot line is legal, and there are in fact more lots or fewer lots than are actually shown by the tax lot. That’s the basis for that process. It can be pretty involved. Final plat review Similar to a final inspection for a subdivision where city staff reviews the configuration of all the lots that were preliminarily approved by the planning commission, make sure they meet all of the dimensional standards that the applicant said they were going to provide at that preliminary plat phase. City staff makes sure that all the improvements, all the public utilities were installed, everything’s been tested and inspected correctly. Non-conforming use/Zoning Confirmation The city gets letters from time to time from financing institutions and lenders seeking formal verification that a property can be used in a certain way. Usually it has to do with an existing structure on the property. It usually has to do with a question of whether or not that improvement on that property is destroyed by some means could it be reconstructed, and lenders like to know that so they can understand their level or risk in lending money on these properties. City staff needs to do a little bit of research to get them that confirmation. It’s a formal letter on letterhead. They usually like the city to respond to certain questions. Historic Review Pertains to any application in the historic district. The city doesn’t currently charge a fee for it. Willamette Greenway The Willamette Greenway boundary is more or less lies east of Main Street, it applies to any new development for properties that are within that property. There’s a whole chapter in the development code.

The fee adjustments were first discussed at the Nov. 27 council meeting, where councilors questioned the $225 home occupation fee. That item was removed before the schedule was presented again at the Dec. 4 meeting.

After some discussion, the $150 historic review fee also was removed.

“Last month we presented to you a summary of a draft set of amendments to our community development fees, in an effort that we think will make our fee schedule a little bit more transparent for developers,” said Zach Pelz, city planner. “Over the course of the last couple of years, we’ve been hearing from the development community that our low-base fee is sort of misleading throughout their development applications.”

He said the upfront base fees were low. Applicants are later sent invoices with charges for additional planning and engineering staff time.

“That’s misleading, especially to those developers and property owners and applicants that don’t have a lot of experience with the land-use application process,” Pelz said.

Staff is trying to do three things with the adjustments, the first of which is to have application fees more closely reflect the actual cost, he said.

“We want to add some fees for applications that we currently do not charge fees for,” Pelz said. “We want to add a 10 percent administrative fee on our invoices going forward so that we can recoup some of our administrative staff time spent, managing, administering, invoicing. Then we want to add a fee for staff time spent reviewing plans for construction projects, both public improvements and private improvements.”

Pelz said the home occupation fee, which was removed at the council’s request, was an “effort to respond to the amount of time staff spends preparing those applications.”

Councilor Tom Takacs asked Pelz for brief explanations of the fees for the final site design review, code interpretation, a code text amendment, final plat review, non-conforming use/zoning confirmation, historic review and the Willamette Greenway.

After Pelz went over them, Takacs asked to discuss the historic review.

“If someone wants to make an alteration to their historic property, whether it’s downtown or it’s a residential, it is something you would have to come to the historic preservation commission (for),” Takacs said. “They would have to pay this $150 fee. My concern with that is, we’ve been working really hard to try to streamline that process and make it easier and try to encourage people to do the right thing and come to the historic preservation commission. I’m a little concerned that a fee of $150 on top of the new windows they want to put in their house would just be one of those things they would say, ‘well forget it.’”

Mayor John McArdle agreed and asked if other cities had similar fees.

Pelz said their suggested fees were based on those in Monmouth, Dallas, Albany, Salem and the fees in Independence.

“Certain application types, like historic preservation or historic review, home occupation, cities will often subsidize as a way to encourage people to come in, get a permit,” Pelz said. “As a way to encourage them to be more consistent with the regulations that are in place rather than encouraging them to just go into it without seeking any advice from the city.”

Councilor Marilyn Morton asked if someone who started working on their historic property would see a jump in their costs if the new fees were enacted.

“I would say, no,” Pelz said. “Again the upfront base fee will be more, in some cases substantially more. But the fee over the life of that review and approval should be the same or roughly the same.”

He said the city bases invoices off of staff time spent on an application, so even if the initial base fee is $100, a project could be $1,000 or $2,000 by the time it is done.

Morton asked if that was disclosed to applicants at the beginning of the process.

“Yes, in fact we do make them sign and notarize a form that’s attached to our all of our land use applications, that says, ‘I agree, This is a base fee and I will be invoiced for future staff time that exceeds the deposit,’” Pelz said. “There’s a lot of paperwork that people are signing when they drop that off and, I don’t know, even if they do sign it, they may forget or they may just not realize that the additional staff time will be significantly beyond what they originally paid.”

Pelz said he will provide a ballpark amount if the application is straightforward, but it can be difficult to know.

“Because we bill applicants directly based on our time, a lot of our time we spend has to do with either nonresponsiveness from the applicant themselves and having to continue to meet with them or work with them to get us the information we need, or to kind of prepare some of that information directly with their consultants,” Pelz said. “It can depend on the quality of the consultants they hire, it can depend on any number of factors.”

McArdle said he wanted it to go on the record that he owns historic property. Takacs also said he owns historic property.