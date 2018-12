Sports schedule

FRIDAY, Dec. 28

Boys Basketball: Central at Crescent Valley Tournament, 3:45 p.m. Joseph at Perrydale, 7 p.m. Falls City at C.S. Lewis Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Joseph at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Boys Basketball: Central at Crescent Valley Tournament, 10 a.m. East Linn Christian Academy at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m. Falls City at C.S. Lewis Invitational, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: East Linn Christian Academy at Perrydale, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 30

Girls basketball: Perrydale at Moda Center against South Wasco, 1 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change