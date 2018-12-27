Two dead in Dec. 27 HWY 22 crash

Two people died Thursday as a result of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on Highway 22 W near milepost 8, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

At approximately 12:58 p.m. on Dec. 27, OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash on Highway 22 W near milepost 8.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a motorcycle, with an attached side car, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 22 W when it swerved into the westbound lane of travel to avoid hitting a deer.

The motorcycle collided with a westbound Chevrolet Yukon.



The two occupants of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of the Yukon sustained minor injuries.







Hwy 22W was closed for approximately two and a half hours following the crash before the eastbound lane was opened.

OSP was assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas Fire Department, and ODOT.

This in an ongoing investigation and more information will be released when available.