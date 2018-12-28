CHS cheer to head to nationals

INDEPENDENCE — Christmas was extended for the Central High School Cheer team: On Dec. 26, they learned their hard work paid off. They made it to nationals.

“I wanted to plan a big reveal for the girls, but they are with their families and I didn’t want them to wait any longer,” said coach Megan Smith.

Smith still announced the big news with flair.

She posted in a group chat with them, “Hope you all had a Merry Christmas! I made a little video for you as my gift!”

It starts out with “Once upon a time …” and shows highlights of their year, including their first-place win in a game-day competition, and says how hard they’ve worked.

At the end, she announced they qualified for nationals.

The girls responded with comments that they were crying, so happy and excited — and lots and lots of heart emojis.

“I was at a friend’s house and I made them take me home so I could go tell my parents,” wrote Katie Cupp. “I couldn’t stop crying, I was so happy.”

CHS Athletic Director Ryan O’Malley is excited for the team.

O’Malley was at Disneyland, but returned a call from the Itemizer-Observer for comment.

“I’m so excited for these for girls,” he said. “They’ve worked tremendously hard.”

They’ve put in time for practice and a ton of fundraising, he said.

“We’re excited to help in any way they need,” O’Malley said.

The team has raised enough to pay the competition fees, $150 per girl, Smith said. That money is due by Jan. 11.

“We’ll get those paid right away to reserve and secure our spot,” Smith said.

Next, she will contact airlines to try to get a group rate.

“With airlines you usually have to pay in full 30 days in advance,” she said. “That would be due Jan. 21. Hopefully we can get a good rate.”

They also need to figure out transportation. The competition will take place at the Anaheim Convention Center.

They fly down Thursday. Friday is the first day of competition and, if they advance to finals, they will compete on Saturday.

“I’m hoping to squeeze in Disneyland,” Smith said. “Most of the girls have not ever been to Disneyland.”

Smith used to work at Disney World in Florida.

The team is hoping to do a rummage sale, and the girls are always looking to collect cans, she said.

“I’m going to talk to the school district about setting up a campaign,” Smith said.

The benefit of donating through the school district is they are a nonprofit, Smith said.

“We have a tax ID number and everything, so we can send that information to (donors),” she added. “I posted online looking for people who wanted to donate individually or sponsors who wanted to pay for a team dinner or lunch.”

Meals are part of the cost Smith anticipates for the girls.

“If we can get a sponsor to pay for a team dinner, that will significantly start cutting back from the costs,” she said.

For more information about how to contribute, contact Smith at megsmith06@gmail.com or 801-836-4115.

The Itemizer-Observer is donating $10 from all January subscriptions. An annual subscription is $35.

Follow CHS cheer’s Instagram at @chspanthercheer.

Click here to watch the video.