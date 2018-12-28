Dallas fire chief takes Sheridan job

DALLAS — Dallas Fire & EMS Chief Fred Hertel has accepted the job as fire chief of Sheridan Fire District.

He will also act as the West Valley Fire District chief through an agreement between Sheridan and West Valley, as the two districts are in the process of consolidating.

Southwest Polk Rural Fire Protection District, which has an administrative contract with Dallas now, also is in talks with Sheridan and West Valley. The city of Dallas is part of a coalition exploring a regional district, but the Dallas City Council hasn’t officially voted to work toward forming a regional district.

Hertel has advocated for a district as a method of improving service in what he believes is a more cost-effective manner than the current structure within the city.

“I felt like it was a good position for me to stay connected with Southwest. Those three districts are wholly committed to each other and moving in the direction of regionalized fire and EMS service,” Hertel said. “Dallas has adopted the road map and is a part of the coalition, but it has yet to fully commit to that end goal.”

Sheridan posted its fire chief job in May at about the same time West Valley approached with a proposal to share administration. The two entities decided to reconfigure the position to full time, increase the salary and post the job again, Hertel said.

In October, Southwest requested termination of its contract with Dallas so it could pursue consolidation with Sheridan and West Valley.

Hertel said he no longer believes he’s helping the city move forward in its debate over the future of the city’s fire & EMS services, and that was part of his decision to apply for the Sheridan job.

“It almost felt like I had become an obstruction to the council to make that decision,” he said.

Hertel’s last day was Dec. 31, and Deputy Fire Chief Todd Brumfield became the acting chief on Jan. 1. City Manager Greg Ellis said the city won’t decide on a process to replace Hertel immediately.

“I … will probably give it a couple of months because there is a great deal of internal fire department activity related to hiring several positions due to the public safety fee and the Safer grant,” Ellis said. “We’ve also had a couple of people going to other fire departments and their positions need to be filled.”

Hertel said another consideration is the loss of the Southwest contract, which could potentially mean $206,000 in cuts to the Dallas department’s administrative staff.

“If I leave — I believe, I’m hoping — that none of my staff has to be cut,” Hertel said.

He said he and his family will remain in Dallas and calls the city his “hometown.”

“We’ve done a lot of good things here. We got a new engine. We got our first career staff. We got mobile data computers in all the rigs now,” Hertel said. “We’ve come a long ways in the five years I’ve been here.”

Thursday, department administrators conducted interviews to hire two new fire captains and two firefighter/EMTs. Two of those positions are paid for partially with a federal grant.

“That will help a bunch. That is a huge step forward for this organization,” Hertel said. “It will probably stabilize them for a couple of years.”

Hertel said he and leadership in all three districts would like to see the city join the regional district.

“We’ve got to come up with a better way to run the fire and EMS system before somebody gets hurt. I think the path forward for that is regionalized fire and EMS service,” he said. “I’ve got three districts on one hand that are saying we are ready to go, and I got a city that’s not sure yet. I’m moving forward with the three districts. We all hope the city comes along with us at any time.”