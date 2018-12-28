Nominations now accepted

DALLAS — The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards ceremony is approaching, and the chamber needs nominations for its six awards.

Black tie affair What: 62nd Dallas Community Awards. When: Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. Where: Nesmith Readiness Center, 12830 Westview Drive, Dallas. Tickets: $50 available online at www.dallasoregon.org. Of note: Award nominations are due Jan. 11.

This is the 62nd year of the event, which honors those people, organizations and businesses that have made a positive difference in the Dallas community. The event takes place on Feb. 22, but nominations are needed by Jan. 11.

“Those will be selected by a committee of former winners the week after the nominations are due,” said Shelly Jones, the DACC marketing coordinator.

The categories are:

Lifetime Achievement — given to an individual who has spent a minimum of 20 years making consistent and regular contributions to the Dallas community.

First Citizen — given to an individual with wide-ranging, exceptional community service through volunteerism, a family legacy or long-standing dedication to the betterment of the community.

Young Professional of the Year — given to an individual younger than 35 displaying leadership and organization while highlighting the business community.

Business of the Year — given to a Dallas area business or organization of any size that is involved in the community and whose service has enhanced the quality of life or economic vitality of our area. This business may have demonstrated their qualification via company involvement, business location improvement or restructure in such a way that helps fill a business void in the community.

Outstanding organization — given to a social service, civic or community group located in or serving the Dallas area that has rendered exceptional service to the community.

Junior first citizen — given to an outstanding individual younger than 18. This person shows a commitment to helping Dallas and sets a good example for the youth in the community by demonstrating the ability to make good choices and inspire positive change.

Nomination can be submitted at the chamber’s website at www.dallasoregon.org/awards or in person at the office, 168 SW Court St.

After the recipients are selected, JD Shinn, the DACC executive director, and chamber staff take on the task of notifying the winners and posting videos of their reactions.

“We will be doing the video announcements again this year,” Shinn said. “That is probably my favorite part of this job, is surprising people.”

Jones said she’s most excited to see the results of the Lifetime Achievement, which was restated by popular demand last year to honor Rose Burgett, and Outstanding Organization nominations.

“There are just some really great organizations that have yet to be nominated,” Jones said. “We would love to see a new organization win this year, one that can get the recognition they deserve.”

Award winners receive two tickets to the ceremony, and nominators have the choice of presenting the award if they wish, Jones said.