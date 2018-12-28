Wheeler bids farewell to county seat

DALLAS — Two decades ago, when Jennifer Wheeler took the job as the executive assistant to the Polk County Board of Commissioners, she didn’t think she’d become a commissioner some day.

In the spring of 2011, sitting Commissioner Mike Propes died, leaving a vacancy on a board that already had two brand new commissioners.

Wheeler had worked in the office for 13 years, had been a part of each meeting and was a witness to the discussion and debate about decisions. She said she had more than one person ask her to apply for the appointment.

She had 30 days to decide if she wanted to seek the appointment from commissioners Craig Pope and Mike Ainsworth, both in the first few months of holding office. She talked it over with her husband and contemplated what the move would mean for her.

“I weighed the pros and cons, and the pros came out on top. I felt like I had some institutional knowledge that was needed,” she said. “We already had two fresh pairs of eyes.”

Wheeler, 65, retired on Monday, after serving more than seven years in the office and being elected twice (2012 and 2016) after her appointment in April 2011. Her decision to retire was based on a rule change made by the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System that affected her retirement had she continued working past Jan. 1.

Wheeler said she has mixed feelings walking away after 20 years in the office, 23 total working for the county.

“It’s been better than I could have hoped for, under the circumstances,” she said. “Things were a little crazy to start with. I’ve had the opportunity of working with some very fine commissioners. These are two of the finest. It’s nice to walk away knowing that things are in good hands.”

—

Wheeler’s first job with Polk County was in the District Attorney’s Office as a receptionist for a few months, and then she moved to legal secretary. She started in 1995, about four years after graduating from Western Oregon University with a degree in criminal justice.

She said she had just finished serving on a grand jury — which hears evidence in a case and decides whether to indict a suspect — when the job opened.



“There were a couple of cases that piqued my interest,” Wheeler said.

She didn’t want to miss the chance to work in the criminal justice field, so she applied and got the job.

Three years later, the DA’s office was in transition as the district attorney had just been elected a circuit court judge. When the assistant in the BOC office position opened, she elected to apply for it.



When Wheeler took the job, she worked for commissioners Ralph Blanchard, Ron Dodge and Mike Propes. Blanchard retired a few months later, and Tom Ritchey took his place. For nearly 13 years, that board and Wheeler and County Administrator Greg Hansen worked together in the office.

Hansen said, in his opinion, the hardest decision Wheeler had to make related to being a commissioner was whether she should put her name in the running for the appointment in the first place.

Wheeler agreed, but said it was the right decision.

“I haven’t regretted it,” she said.

—

Wheeler said she had spent years listening to commissioners talk about the work done in the county’s programs and departments, but didn’t get an opportunity to see it firsthand until she became a commissioner.

It was eye-opening.

“Really early on, I went out and spent a day with the road crew. You don’t really think about what they do, but it was really awesome,” she said. “Every time it’s snowing outside and I’m warm and I’m in my car, and I’m headed home, I think about those guys.”

She also attended a Service Integration Team meeting for the first time in Falls City. Service integration is a partnership between service agencies and community organizations to help those in need. There are teams in each of the six school districts in the county.

At that first meeting, she witnessed what she’s seen many times since: On-the-spot problem-solving. Within that one meeting, the team helped a woman who had been living in her car access the resources she needed.

“It’s pretty impressive,” Wheeler said.

The most inspirational program for Wheeler is Friday Court, Polk County’s mental health court. The purpose is to help those charged with crimes whose actions were caused in part by symptoms of mental illness. The program includes representatives from Polk County Circuit Court, the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Polk County Behavioral Health, Community Corrections, the Polk County Board of Commissioners, and law enforcement and defense attorneys. They work as a team to guide participants through the program. Wheeler said Friday Court ends the cycle of repeat crime by helping participants get treatment, recovery support, jobs and housing.

“It’s remarkable to go on that journey with people and watch how they start and how they come out,” she said. “I would say that has been one of the most satisfying things in my lifetime to see that.”

Although she will no longer be part of the team, she said she will attend the graduations.

“It’s truly a good way to end the week, Friday court,” she said.

After more than two decades, saying goodbye to her role as commissioner and her “work family,” will be difficult.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s been that long, that I’ve been here for that long, but I have,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here.”