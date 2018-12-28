Year in review

The following stories are among the top stories read on the Itemizer-Observer’s website.

Mounce

A woman at the center of the most read Itemizer-Observer story of 2017 also was in the spotlight in 2018, but for different reasons.

Heather Mounce was reported missing on Aug. 12, 2017, and was found on the side of cliff on the Oregon Coast on Aug. 16.

A year later, on Aug. 14, 2018, Mounce was indicted on 98 counts, including identity theft, first-degree theft, aggravated theft and criminal mistreatment. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Theft victims are listed in the charges as Dallas Retirement Village; Oregon Center for Nursing; Mark and Elizabeth Weisensee, the owners of Dallas-based OpenRoad Transportation; and Antony Emil Britt, who is described in the court documents as an “elderly and dependent person” in Mounce’s care.

Mounce was in custody at the Polk County Jail from Sept. 4 until Sept. 11, when her father Les Anderson, of Hazelton, Idaho, posted her bail.

Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso agreed to allow her to leave the state after she posted bail, according to court documents.

She appeared in court during a November hearing. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 9, 2019.

The next court date for Mounce is scheduled for Jan. 28.

Coons

Dyllan D. Coons, 19, of Dallas, was arrested on Sept. 14 on charges related to a fatal Sept. 7 crash in 1100 block of Main Street in Monmouth.

He is charged with first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, failure to perform duties of driver to injured person, and second-degree assault.

Coons was lodged at the Polk County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000. He posted the security and was released on Sept. 18.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a Brandt’s Sanitary employee saw a man, later identified as Santiago Amaya, 31, on the ground and “unresponsive with life-threatening injuries” at about 6:37 a.m. on Sept. 7. He called 911.

The employee told Monmouth Police that he thought Amaya was possibly hit by a car because there was a headlight on the ground nearby.

Amaya was transported to Salem Hospital. He died on Sept. 12.

Polk County Circuit Court Judge Rafael Caso denied a change of venue motion for Dyllan Coons’ trial, if there is one, calling the request premature.

The request was made by Coons’ attorney Kenneth Kahn in October.

Caso said if during jury selection, the court struggles to find unbiased jurors, he would reconsider a change of venue. He said he may consider giving the defense more juror challenges in lieu of a change of venue.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Jan. 11 and a trial date has been set for June 17, 2019.

Special education

The Oregon Office of Administrative Hearings ruled against the Dallas School District in a due process complaint involving student Aingelise “Elise” Marsh, 12, in an order issued in April.

Elise is eligible for special education and has orthopedic, hearing and vision impairments, deaf-blindness and developmental delay. She’s attended school in the district since preschool.

The due process complaint was filed in January 2017, and claimed that the district failed to adhere to Elise’s individualized education plan and failed to conduct proper academic and social skills assessments. The complaint also said the district failed to communicate medical protocol among Elise’s aides, didn’t properly administer medications, and didn’t provide required medical support.

The order found that the district violated federal and state statutes, federal regulations, and state administrative rules during the 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17 school years. Due process complaints, if upheld, call for “compensatory education,” not monetary awards.

In Elise’s case, the OAH ordered a facilitated IEP meeting; appropriate evaluations on all areas of suspected disability; a functional behavioral assessment and development of a behavior support plan; augmentative communication devices provided by the district, and other requirements.

DSD officials and parents of students in special education had a meeting in August, which revealed parental concerns ranging from lack of staff qualifications to parents being in the dark about their children’s progress at school.

The meeting was the product of the district searching for ways to proactively solve problems after being found in violation of students’ rights in five more special education complaints.

A superintendent’s advisory committee on special education started monthly meetings in September to work on a plan to address parent concerns.

Behavior support

Teachers and staff at Lyle and Oakdale Heights elementary schools asked the Dallas School Board for more help dealing with student behavior problems.

Teachers and specialists from both schools made an emotional plea at the board’s June 11 meeting, saying there’s an increasing amount of “extreme behavior” occurring, resulting in classes being interrupted and even cleared, as well as injuries to staff members.

Lyle second-grade teacher Stephanie Hofferber said that last year, employees filed a grievance to get more help for extreme behavior.

The district and staff came to an agreement to hire someone to work full time in the school’s Education Resource Center; a special education program, have a full-time mental health therapist in the building; and access to the district psychologist.

Of the major incident referrals issued at Lyle, 40 percent of them were in kindergarten classrooms.

Jessica Dehm, the district’s special education program specialist, said “extreme behavior” includes “hitting, kicking, cursing, biting, throwing items, running in the parking lot, running and hiding in the school or outside, flipping chairs, flipping tables, screaming, yelling, destroying their work, and self-harm.”

Superintendent Michelle Johnstone said budget limitations prevent hiring more help, but each school is reconfiguring its current staff to help with behavior issues.

Oakdale Principal Todd Baughman said instead of replacing a teacher who resigned, the school will hire two behavior specialists to work with kids. That will leave the school with 15 teachers and less-than-ideal class sizes, he said.

“The payoff is that we get schoolwide behavior support,” Baughman said.

He said in the past six years, he has seen the situation get worse.

Oakdale will also increase PE time and eliminate teaching responsibilities for counselors.

Autymn Galbraith, the district’s special education director, said part of the rise in challenging behavior is due to the success of services provided at Polk County’s Academy Building, which includes behavioral health and the Dallas Resource Center. She said people in Marion County might have to wait five months to get an appointment.

“We work much quicker than that, so we are getting an influx of folks moving in for the support, but it’s also putting a huge strain on the schools,” she said.

Harden

Quinlyn Reed Harden, of Independence, was arraigned on March 19 in Polk County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree sex abuse involving a girl younger than 14 years old.

In the following months, Harden was charged with 18 more counts of sex-abuse related charges.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred while the victims were in care at Stinky Feet Childcare in Independence. The business was owned by Ceola Harden, Quinlyn Harden’s mother.

Ceola Harden had her license revoked in May following an emergency suspension and investigation into whether she allowed her son to watch children at the facility unsupervised.

The Oregon Department of Education’s Office of Child Care issued the revocation for Stinky Feet Childcare, a registered family child care home facility. The facility’s license was issued initially in 2013, and has been suspended since January 2018.

Complaints filed with the OCC also accuse owner Ceola Harden of not reporting accusations of abuse involving her son Quinlyn Harden, 24.

An emergency suspension order states that Quinlyn Harden provided unsupervised care to children without being enrolled with the Central Background Registry, a state requirement. His application to the CBR was denied on June 19, 2017.

“The provider allowed Quinlyn Harden to substitute for her, while knowing of his past allegations of abuse and lack of his enrollment in the CBR.” This allegation was confirmed by a “partner agency,” according to a complaint filed on March 19.

Another complaint filed on April 10 stated another individual not registered with the CBR with initials T.H. “would substitute for provider while she went to the store, movies, or spend time with friends.”

According to complaints, Quinlyn Harden lived at the home child care center, also a violation of state law given past accusations against him.

Registered child care providers are considered “mandatory reporters,” meaning they are legally required to report suspicions of abuse. Ceola Harden failed to do so, according to the amended emergency suspension order issued on Feb. 15.

A complaint filed on March 19 stated that Ceola Harden knew of her son’s inappropriate behavior.

As of Dec. 27, no charges have been filed against Ceola Harden.

Salem-based Gatti Law Firm, which is representing five alleged victims of Quinlyn Harden, sent a tort claim notice to state and law enforcement agencies on July 3. The notice names State of Oregon, Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Department of Human Services, the Independence Police Department, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 20, Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton released a statement about the two most recent charges against Quinlyn Harden.

Felton “declined further comment on the cases due to the pending prosecution and the ongoing criminal investigation being conducted by the Independence Police Department,” according the release.

Harden’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 31.