Academic Honors

LA GRANDE — At the close of fall term, 529 Eastern Oregon University students qualified for the dean’s list, including Alan Hardenbrook and Melissa Munk, both of Monmouth. These students maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 hours of graded coursework during the term.

Indy resident graduates from EOU

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University congratulates the class of fall 2017, including Michael Merrill Hasson, of Independence, who earned his degree in fire services administration.

Students graduating with honors earned a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Specific honors were awarded to graduates with an exceptional institutional gpa. Those who earned GPAs between 3.5 and 3.69 graduated with Cum Laude honors, 3.7 to 3.84 graduated Magna Cum Laude, and 3.85 to 4.0 graduated Summa Cum Laude.