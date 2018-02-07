Fc Boys Defeat League Leader

FALLS CITY — The Falls City boys basketball team notched a big win against Crosshill Christian on Jan. 30, defeating the Eagles 72-65 at home.

“The boys played well in the upset win over the league leaders,” said coach Micke Kidd.

The Mountaineers (13-8, 9-3 Casco) spread the scoring around in the win, which handed Crosshill its first league loss of the season.

Jason Lafayette had a double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds, while JR Lafayette did the same with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Austin Burgess put in a 14-point, 13-rebound effort. Jessie Sickles scored 10 points and Jeremy Labrado had six points and five assists.



The team added another win on Thursday, defeating Willamette Valley Christian 74-29. Falls City defeated Livingstone Adventist 67-47 on Monday night.

That adds intrigue to the Pirates versus Mountaineers rivalry game played Tuesday after press time.

Perrydale sits at 10-2 in league, while Falls City is 9-3. That means a Mountaineers win would draw Falls City into a tie with the Pirates for second place in the league with one game left on each team’s schedule.

Falls City concludes the regular season on Monday on the road against C.S. Lewis.

GIRLS LOSE CLOSE GAMES: The Mountaineers played Crosshill Christian and Willamette Valley Christian close, but just couldn’t get wins last week. Crosshill Christian defeated Falls City 34-33 on Jan. 30.

“It came down to the last seconds and we had a shot right at the basket fall short with 2 seconds left,” Kidd said.

Amara Houghtaling had nine points in the defeat, Gracie Tadlock added 8, Brittney Pott scored six, as did Emma Burgess, who also added 11 rebounds.

Willamette Valley Christian posted a 44-37 win over the Mountaineers on Thursday. Houghtaling had 11, Burgess 10 and Potts 7 in the effort.

Falls City (6-14, 3-9 Casco) played Livingstone Adventist Monday, losing 31-19.

Falls City faced Perrydale Tuesday after press time and concludes it season against C.S. Lewis Academy on Monday.