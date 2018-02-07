Girls Lose To Silverton, Corvallis

CORVALLIS — The Dragons started slow and couldn’t recover during a road game Friday at Corvallis, losing 61-41.

Coach Tim Ehlers said Dallas (7-10, 1-7 Mid-Willamette Conference) fought hard to get back into the game after falling behind 9-0 early.

“This started the issue of having to work harder to get back into the game, but several times during the second quarter we closed the lead to only four points, but then would have a turn over that would lead to a score, and then another quick score by Corvallis and their lead would go back up,” Ehlers said.

Corvallis (7-11, 4-4 MWC) outscored Dallas 18-7 in the third, putting the game out of reach.

“But, I kept many of the starters in fairly deep into the fourth quarter to see how they would respond and was very happy to see them keep fighting and working to score,” Ehlers said.

Emma Classen scored 16, Makayli Laizure put in 10, and Jordan Dippel scored eight in the defeat.

On Jan. 30, Dallas traveled to face Silverton (14-4, 7-1 MWC). They lost to the Foxes 62-24.

“Silverton is a very good team and, although not tall, similar to us, they are quick, athletic and play tough on defense and offense,” Ehlers said.

The Dragons played Crescent Valley at home after press time on Tuesday. Dallas will stay at home Thursday in a match up with Woodburn and play at Lebanon on Tuesday.