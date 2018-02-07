Men’S Winning Streak At 14

BILLINGS, Mont. — Down by 14 in the first half, the No. 4-ranked Western Oregon University men’s basketball team rallied to captured its 14th straight win by defeating Montana State Billings, 71-60, inside the Alterowitz Gymnasium on Thursday.

Western Oregon (21-1, 13-1 Greater Northwest Athletic Conference) outscored MSU Billings (11-13, 3-10 GNAC), 37-18 in the second half to erase the deficit and post the 11-point win.

Four players reached double figures in scoring for WOU with Tanner Omlid and Riley Hawken sharing the team lead with 14 points each. Malik Morgan and Demetrius Trammell added 10 points each in the winning effort. Omlid and Vince Boumann each snared seven rebounds to share game-high honors.

Before Saturday’s game, WOU defeated Concordia University 86-72 at home on Jan. 30. Trammell converted 4-of-6 from deep to score a team-high 14 points. Morgan and Ali Faruq-Bay added 13 points each while Hawken ended the night with 12 points.

The Wolves will return to action on Thursday, Feb. 8 when the team hosts Seattle Pacific University.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL LOSE TWO: The Wolves suffered two loses, falling to Western Washington University 66-46 on Thursday — a game where WOU was held to a season low – and lost 74-57 to Simon Fraser on Saturday.

Jasmine Miller added 11 on 4-of-6 shooting while Savannah Heugly finished with nine points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Wolves against Simon Fraser.

WOU (8-12, 4-10 GNAC) will return to action on Thursday, when the team hosts Alaska Fairbanks.

MEN’S BASKETBALL GAINS IN POLL: WOU men’s basketball team entered the top five for the first time this season with a No. 4 ranking in the latest NCAA DII Coaches’ Poll, the NABC announced on Tuesday.



In addition to its first first-place vote of the year, Western Oregon (19-1, 11-1 GNAC) picked up a season-high 346 points in the poll.

SOFTBALL GOES 3-2 IN THE DESERT: The WOU softball team opened its season at the Desert Stinger Classic over the weekend, posting wins against Eastern New Mexico University, Sonoma State University and Notre Dame De Namur University. Both of its loses — to California State University San Bernardino and Concordia University — happened on Saturday.

WOU plays next in the West Texas A&M Lady Buff Invite.