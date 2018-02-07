News In Brief

Eola Hills donates to Soldiers Angels

RICKREALL — Eola Hills Wine Cellars has raised $8,745 from its Eola Cares campaign, donating $1 from every bottle of Patriot Red sold last year.

The money was donated on Jan. 21 to Soldiers Angels, an organization that provides aid and comfort for the men and women in the U.S. military.

Second tax payments due Feb. 15

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Tax Office reminds taxpayers who pay property taxes in trimester payments that the second installment is due by Feb. 15.

Payments may be made by mail or in Dallas at the tax office.

Credit and debit cards, and e-check payments may be made online or by phone.

Call toll free, 1-888-643-8041 or visit www.co.polk.or.us, select online services, then tax services.

A 2.63 percent convenience fee will be added to all credit or debit transactions.

A fee of $3.15 will be added to e-check transactions.

Payments must bear the Feb. 15 postmark to avoid interest.

Donations through Pac Power help

PORTLAND — Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier, according to a press release from Pacific Power. Pacific Power will match every dollar donated to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more.

Last year, Pacific Power’s donations helped 1,209 households in need throughout Oregon, including 1,099 children, 442 seniors and 405 people with disabilities.

This year, Pacific Power’s 2-for-1 match will continue up to $144,000.

Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program.

This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, starting at $1 per month, which is then incorporated into their monthly bill.

Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power.

To enroll in the fixed donation program, call Pacific Power toll free at 1-888-221-7070.

Donations are forwarded directly to the Oregon Energy Fund, which verifies eligibility and allocates funds to those in need.

All funds donated are used to assist families in need from the same county in which the donor resides.

Donations may be tax-deductible; consult your tax advisor.

Customers who need bill assistance themselves can talk with Pacific Power representatives who can help with payment plans that work for their individual needs and direct them to agencies that may be able to help.

Pacific Power’s customer service number is 1-888-221-7070.