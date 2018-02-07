Pirates Stay Undefeated In League

PERRYDALE — Headed into its last three games of the season, the Perrydale girls basketball team remains undefeated in Casco League play.

The Pirates (17-5, 12-0 Casco) defeated 48-24 Jewell on Jan. 30 and posted another victory against C.S. Lewis Academy 44-25 on Friday.

Perrydale suffered a narrow setback in a non-league game against Damascus Christian 35-34 on Saturday. Damascus Christian is the No. 2 team in the 1A Valley 10 League and has a 17-5 overall record and 9-2 within its conference.

Perrydale concludes the regular season this week with remaining games versus Falls City on Tuesday at home after press time and on Thursday against Oregon School of the Deaf. Friday, the Pirates play their final regular season game on the road against Alsea.

BOYS WIN TWO, LOSE ONE: Perrydale boys basketball team defeated Jewell 72-32 on Jan. 30, followed by another 46-40 win against C.S. Lewis Academy on Friday. In a non-league game against 1A Damascus Christian (19-2, 14-0 Valley 10), the Pirates suffered a 70-31 loss. Damascus Christian is the top team in its league.

Perrydale played Falls City Tuesday after press time and ends the regular season at home against Oregon School of the Deaf on Thursday.