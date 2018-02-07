School Notes

Health care scholarships available now

POLK COUNTY — Salem Health Foundation announced that scholarship applications for students in medically related fields of study are available now. To find a scholarship application packet: salemhealth.org/scholarships and click on the “Salem Health Foundation Scholarship” link.

Completed application packets must be received by email at foundation@salemhealth.org no later than 4 p.m. on March 29. Applications may also be mailed to the Salem Health Foundation, P.O. Box 14001 Salem, OR 97309, and postmarked by March 25. Hand-delivery can be made to the Salem Health Foundation, Salem Hospital Building B, First Floor (off the lobby). No late applications will be accepted.

Applicants must have a permanent residence in Marion or Polk county or be a current employee or family member of a current employee of Salem Health, and must have applied to — and at the time of application must be accepted into or have applied to — a formal training program in a health care field. Depending on the specific program of study, there may be one to two years of prerequisite courses to complete before applying for the actual program; these prerequisite studies are not eligible for scholarship assistance.

Final selections will be announced by June 1.

For more information: 503-814-1990.

KVCS Water system gets green light

KINGS VALLEY — The repairs on the water system at Kings Valley Charter School were completed. School officials received the news from the testing lab on Thursday that the water tested negative for any form of bacteria and/or E/Coli. Several samples from varying locations throughout the facility were taken and all samples passed.