Sport Schedule

Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 8

Boys Basketball: Dallas at Woodburn, 7 p.m. Oregon School of the Deaf at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Men’s Baseball: Western Oregon vs. Biola University at Azusa, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball: Seattle Pacific University at Western Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Woodburn at Dallas, 7 p.m. Oregon School of the Deaf at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: Alaska Fairbanks at Western Oregon, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball: South Albany at Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Central at South Albany, 7 p.m. Perrydale at Alsea, 6 p.m.

Indoor Track and Field: Western Oregon at the Husky Classic in Seattle, all day.

Men’s Baseball: Western Oregon vs. Azusa Pacific University at Azusa, Calif., 3 p.m.

Swimming: Central, Dallas at Mid-Willamette Conference Championships, all day.

Women’s softball: Western Oregon vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State at West Texas A&M Lady Buff Invite (Canyon, Texas), noon Western Oregon vs. West Texas A&M University at West Texas A&M Lady Buff Invite, 4 p.m.

Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Special District 2 Championships at Silverton, all day.

Saturday, Feb. 10

Men’s Baseball: Western Oregon vs. Azusa Pacific University at Azusa, Calif., noon.

Men’s Basketball: Saint Martin’s University at Western Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Indoor Track and Field: Western Oregon at the Husky Classic in Seattle, all day.

Swimming: Central, Dallas at Mid-Willamette Conference Championships, all day.

Women’s Basketball: Alaska Anchorage at Western Oregon, 5:15 p.m.

Women’s softball: Western Oregon vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State at West Texas A&M Lady Buff Invite, noon. Western Oregon vs. West Texas A&M University at West Texas A&M Lady Buff Invite, 2 p.m.

Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Special District 2 Championships at Silverton, all day.

Sunday, Feb.11

Indoor Track and Field: Western Oregon at the Husky Classic in Seattle, all day.

Women’s softball: Western Oregon vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State at West Texas A&M Lady Buff Invite, 10 a.m. Western Oregon vs. West Texas A&M University at West Texas A&M Lady Buff Invite, noon.

Monday, Feb.12

Boys Basketball: Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Falls City at C.S. Lewis Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb.13

Boys Basketball: Central at Corvallis, 7 p.m. Lebanon at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball: Corvallis at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball: Western Oregon at Concordia University, 7 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change