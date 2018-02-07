Sports Quick Hits

Two WOU players make region team
MONMOUTH — With opening day less than two weeks away, Western Oregon University’s senior Jay Leverett and sophomore Connor McCord were selected to the 2018 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Division II West Region Preseason Team...
