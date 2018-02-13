Community calendar

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 14

Polk County Republican Women — 11:30 a.m., Murphy’s Restaurant, 288 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas. No-host lunch available; everyone welcome. 503-623-5759.

Respite care — 1 to 3 p.m., 182 SW Academy St., Suite 216, Dallas. Free child care for parents who need time to run errands, pay bills, etc. Free. Open for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years. 503-877-8473 to reserve space. Diapers are provided.

Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

Monmouth Senior Center Music Jam — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. Open to the public; musicians of all types welcome. 503-838-5678.

Dallas American Legion Post No. 20 — 7 p.m., Academy Building, Room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-831-3971.

Pickleball — 9 a.m. to noon, Roger Jordan Community Park. Meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Karen Freeman, 503-871-4172.

Brew and BS: The New Testament — 7 p.m., St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 1486 SW Levens St., Dallas. A lecture series on New Testament figures. Bring brew of choice — coffee, tea, chai, beer, wine, cider. 435-503-4304.

THURSDAY, FEB. 15

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dallas United Methodist Church, 565 SE LaCreole Drive, Dallas. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Hymn sing-along — 6:30 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. Sing hymns with others. 503-838-5678.

Veterans Night at the Elks — 6:30 p.m., Independence Elks Lodge Post 1950, 289 S. Main St., Independence. Different organization presents about services offered to veterans. Bunko upstairs for families.

Dallas Senior Writing Group — 10 a.m. to noon, Dallas Senior Center, 955 SE Jefferson St., Dallas. For all seniors who love to write. Free. 503-623-9616.

American Legion Women’s Auxiliary — 7 p.m., Academy Building, room 108, 182 SW Academy St., Dallas. 503-623-2591.

Radio Operators Association of Dallas (ROADS) — 7 p.m., Polk County Courthouse (Jefferson Street entrance), 850 Main St., Dallas. Organization for amateur radio operators; public welcome. 503-881-5836.

FRIDAY, FEB. 16

Guthrie Park Acoustic Music Jam Session — 6:30 to 10 p.m., Guthrie Park Community Center, 4320 Kings Valley Highway, Dallas. Free (donations accepted). 503-623-0809.

SUNDAY, FEB. 18

Dallas Wingdingers RC Flying Club Indoor Fly — 1 to 3 p.m., Whitworth Elementary School gym, 1151 SE Miller Ave., Dallas. 503-623-7288.

MONDAY, FEB. 19

Polk County Battle Buddies support group — 6 to 8 p.m., Veterans Services Office, 240 SW Washington St. Dallas. Support group for Polk County veterans. Dinner is served at 6 p.m. Free. 503-480-6254.

TUESDAY, FEB. 20

James2 Community Kitchen Meal — 4:30 to 6 p.m., United Methodist Church located at 242 N Main St., Falls City. Free; everyone welcome. 503-623-8429.

Polk County Coin Club — 7 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-362-9123.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 21

Willamette Valley Food Assistance Program Food Bank — 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., 888 Monmouth Cutoff Road, Building E, Dallas. Weekly distribution for eligible community members. 503-831-5634.

Day-2-Day Diabetes Support Group — 3 to 4 p.m., Salem Health West Valley (main conference room inside main entrance), 525 SE Washington St., Dallas. 503-623-7323.