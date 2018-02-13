Community Notebook

STEM featured at science night

The public is invited to attend a night of science and STEM exploration on Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Santiam Christian High School cafeteria and gymnasium.

Many Oregon State University departments will be on hand, as will the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, State of Oregon Entomology, Chintimini Wildlife Center, the Audubon Society, the Gear Box, Wood Magic, Team Toxicology, NuScale Power, LBCC Mechatronics, The Viking Mission to Mars Education and Preservation Project, and the National Energy and Technology Laboratory plus many other booths.

Accessible and free for K-12 students and their families. The event will be held at 7220 NE Arnold Ave. in Adair Village.

Rupp featured at Dallas library

Dallas resident Jim Rupp will display his art at the Dallas Library February through March.

Rupp is originally from Kansas and has lived in Dallas for 40 years. He paints on a multitude of surfaces ranging from canvas to wood. His subject matter is also varied. His focus in this month’s display is barns and birds — with a few surprises thrown in to the mix.

Recently Rupp has been creating paintings of buildings that are no longer standing in Dallas and is also working on paintings of area covered bridges. His works are being displayed on the library Artwall as well as in the display case.

For more information about Rupp: 104rupp@gmail.com.

Murder (mystery) to come to Dallas

The Dallas Downtown Association will host Murder at the Jester Bar at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Pressed Coffee and Wine.

Tickets are on sale now at Pressed and online for the “best Mardi Gras party this side of the Mississippi.”

Tickets are $25 and include dinner, non-alcoholic drinks and entertainment. No host bar. Seating is limited.

Participants should be prepared to help solve the crime.

For more information: Eddie Nelson, 503-857-5042, or Norah Owings, ddaprogrammanager@gmail.com.

Learn to live well with diabetes

A six-week class, “Living Well with Diabetes,” will begin Feb. 21 at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.

The class is presented by Northwest Senior and Disability Services and will meet each Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. until March 28. Refreshments will be provided.

Participants will learn how to manage diabetes. It is recommended for those who have diabetes, care givers, or anyone who wants to learn more.

For more information: 503-838-5673.

Sharpen driving skills with AARP

An AARP Defensive Driving class will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S.

The class may reduce insurance rates with some insurance providers. Cost is $15 for AARP members, or $20 for nonmembers.

To register: 503-838-5678.

Indy museum set to celebrate

The Independence Heritage Museum will kick off a week of celebration as it marks the city’s 132nd birthday. The party begins on Saturday, when people may pick up a scavenger hunt and start looking for clues to answer questions about Independence’s history. Clue lists may be picked up at the Independence library. Completed forms may be turned into the museum, 112 S. Third St., by 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 24 for the chance to win a prize.

For more information: indybday@gmail.com.

Relieve stress through coloring

The Independence Public Library will present its Adult Coloring Program at 4 p.m. on Friday. Pages and markers are provided.

Also this week at the library, Cuentos in Espanol will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is family story time. Youths in first grade and older may participate in the weekly Chess Club at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Donkeys take to the court

The Central FFA will sponsor its annual Donkey Basketball, pitting teams from Polk Fire District No. 1 and Monmouth and Independence police departments.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the game at 7 on Monday at Central High School in the Panther Pit.

Central High staff and Western Oregon University student veterans will join the police officers on donkey-back as they challenge the fire district and WOU student vets.

All team players have been training extensively for this monumental event. Team coaches want to be ready physically and mentally.

Donkey Sports Inc., of Entiat, Wash., will provide the donkeys and the officials. Donkey sports officials will strictly enforce rules against donkey abuse in any way. However, there is no such rules applied to donkeys abusing riders.

General admission is $10, students (grades seven through 12), $8, and students (k-6), $6. Tickets may be purchased at the CHS front desk.