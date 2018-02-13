Dallas Dragons Dominate

Walt Markee
Senior Treve Earhart grapples his opponent to the ground Saturday night in the Mid-Willamette Conference District Wresting Tournament, securing a first place finish for his weight bracket and a seed at the state championship next weekend. See page A10 for more.
SILVERTON — All six schools fought hard this weekend at the Special District 2 Wrestling tournament in Silverton, but Dallas came out on top, eclipsing the rest of the teams with 461 points and 20 boys going to the state tournament next weekend — a record for Dallas High School...
