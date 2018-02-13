Falls City gets ‘new’ truck

FALLS CITY — The Falls City Fire Department is about to put a new fire truck into service this week.

Santa Clara Rural Fire District in Lane County donated the 1986 Ford Western State Fire Apparatus engine to the department in January.

“We are waiting on stickers for the doors and to reprogram the radio and basically that will be in service,” said Fire Chief Bob Young on Thursday. “We should know this week from Silverton Fire if they are going to send us almost the identical engine that we have now … along with some air packs and maybe some hose.”

Falls City Fire spokeswoman Megan Sykes said the truck from Santa Clara has a rebuilt engine, and its former owners took good care of it.

The truck adds to a fleet depleted after the city of Falls City and Southwest Rural Fire Protection District failed to negotiate a new contract. SW Polk pulled its equipment from the station on Jan. 2.

The 2001 H & W Emergency Vehicles engine pulled from the station was specifically designed for firefighting in the area around Falls City, Sykes said.

A new truck wasn’t the only good news for the department.

Young said Falls City Fire has contracted with another physician adviser, meaning that EMTs can resume treating patients.

“The medical end of it is all back to normal,” Young said. “CPR, first aid, AEDs, that’s all OK to do now.”

The department received additional equipment donations from the Albany and Toledo fire departments, including hose adapters and tools that allow pumping water from creeks or ponds when necessary. Albany donated 2,000 feet of hose, half of which is loaded on the new truck.

“We are back to having really good fire protection, really good EMS service, so that was our main thing trying to get over that hurdle,” Young said. “Everything seems to be going really well.”

He said the city received a letter from SW Polk offering to donate the air packs used with the truck that was pulled from the station and six sets of turnouts.

“They also offered to enter into agreements in the future,” Young said.

In other business, the Falls City City Council approved an application for a $128,566 grant for firefighting equipment.