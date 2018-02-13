Hoefling anniversary

Richard J. and Pamela L. (Humphrey) Hoefling were married Feb. 17, 1968, in Huntington Park, Calif., and spent their honeymoon in Santa Barbara, San Simeon and fishing at Kern River.

They moved to Dallas in November of that year.

Rick worked for Towmotor, the Migrant Education Service Center, Nice Electric and Judson’s Electrical and Plumbing as purchasing agent, retiring after 25 years.

Pam worked for Willamette Industries in the purchasing department and then as office manager for 41 years. She retired in 2009, when the mill closed, and later worked in Salem and for Dallas Safeway for several years.

The couple met in the third grade and began dating when they were high-school freshmen. He attended Salesian High School and Cerritos College in California. He served in the Navy and spent 15 months in Vietnam aboard the USS Askari, and returned home from active duty in December 1967.

Pam attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from Mt. St. Mary’s College in California with an associate degree in business. After graduating, she worked while Rick was in the military.

Rick attended Chemeketa College after moving to Oregon and earned his associate degree in business. Their children Brian (Colorado) and Michelle (Oregon) were born and raised in Dallas and graduated from Dallas High School.

Rick and Pam were both involved in scouting. Rick was a Cub Master, Scout Master, and attended Wood Badge while Brian was in Scouts. Pam served as Cub Scout Treasurer and later as Girl Scout Leader during Michelle’s Scouting years. She took her troop to Switzerland in 1994. The family enjoyed many years of camping, boating and trips to California, and took an Alaskan cruise in August to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Rick and Pam still go camping every year and enjoy trips to the coast, Colorado, California, Nebraska and Missouri to visit family.

The couple will repeat their vows at S. Phillip Catholic Church in Dallas.