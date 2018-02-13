﻿

News and information from our partners

IDA shines light on downtown Indy

Kate Schwarzler, IDA president, and Alexandria Ferrara, IDA manager, are proud of the Independence downtown.

Photo by Emily Mentzer
Kate Schwarzler, IDA president, and Alexandria Ferrara, IDA manager, are proud of the Independence downtown.

By Emily Mentzer

As of Tuesday, February 13, 2018

﻿

INDEPENDENCE — There’s something in the air in downtown Independence...

Get full access to The Polk County Itemizer-Observer!

  • For less than $1 a week, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Polk Country's primary news source.
  • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • You can subscribe by month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, you may create an account and verify your subscription here. Call our office at (503) 623-2373 with any questions.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)