No suspect in couple’s deaths

POLK COUNTY — On Feb. 6 at about 10 a.m., Polk County deputies responded to the 3100 block of Lakeview Drive Northwest, in Salem, on a welfare check.

It was reported that neither 59-year-old Rick or 57-year-old Suzanne Jeckels had reported to work in the past two days, which was unusual for both of them.

During the investigation it was discovered that both subjects were deceased inside their home.

The Polk County Medical Examiner and Polk County District Attorney Aaron Felton responded to the scene, along with detectives from sheriff’s office.

Results from an autopsy on Feb. 8 confirmed that both Rick and Suzanne Jeckel each died from a single gunshot wound.

At this point the death investigation is still active and ongoing.

Evidence is being submitted to the Oregon State Police crime lab for analysis.

There is no evidence of any other suspects in this case or any threat to the public.

There are no outstanding suspects in this case and the investigation is outgoing.