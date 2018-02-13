Sports Quick Hits

Soccer program to host 2018 spring ID camp

MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon women’s soccer program will host the 2018 Spring ID Camp on March 31 beginning at 10 a.m.

Registration to the five-hour camp is $75. The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature coaching staff from WOU.

The camp is limited to 50 participants, ninth grade and older. This is an opportunity to participate in a day of training, just like college athletes do, and to be seen by the coaching staff. Campers should bring proper soccer attire, a rain jacket, flat indoor shoes, cleats, shin guards, a water bottle, and money for lunch.

For more information, contact WOU soccer assistant coach Luke Babson: babsonl@wou.edu.

CHS’ Abraham signs with WOU

MONMOUTH -- The Western Oregon University football team announced Feb. 6 that a total of 41 high school and transfer players have signed national letters of intents to play for the Wolves next season. Eighteen of those players are from Oregon, including Central’s Isaiah Abraham defensive back, awarded first-team All-Mid-Willamette Conference, second-team all-state and all-region honors.

“Western Oregon is a great location and fit for student-athletes up and down the I-5 corridor,” said coach Arnie Ferguson. “We made a lot of headway into California this year, but we also felt like there were a lot of DI-caliber players in the immediate area, including several from Portland, that were overlooked.”