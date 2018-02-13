Sports schedule

Thursday, Feb. 15
Men’s Basketball: Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 16
Boys Basketball: Dallas at Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Dallas at Central, 5:30 p.m.
Indoor Track and Field: GNAC championships at Nampa, Idaho, all day.
Men’s Baseball: California State University Monterey Bay at Seaside, Calif., 2 p.m.
Swimming: Central, state championships, Portland all day.
Women’s softball: California Baptist University at Tuscon, Ariz., at 10 a.m., Azusa Pacific University (Calif.), 12:30 p.m., University of Mary, 4 p.m.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at Wrestling State Championships, Portland, all day.
Saturday, Feb. 17
Men’s Baseball: California State University Monterey Bay at Seaside, Calif., 11 a.m.
Men’s Basketball: Central Washington University at Ellensburg, Wash., 7 p.m.
Indoor Track and Field: GNAC championships at Nampa, Idaho, all day
Swimming: Central at state championships, Portland, all day.
Women’s Basketball: Montana State Billings at Billings, Mont., 7:30 p.m.
Women’s softball: Biola University (Calif.) at Tuscon, Ariz., at 12:30 p.m., Dixie State University, 3 p.m.
Wrestling: Central, Dallas at wrestling state championships in Portland, all day..
Sunday, feb.18
Women’s softball: Fort Lewis College at Tuscon, Ariz., 8 a.m., Franklin Pierce University, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, feb.20
Boys Basketball: Central at Silverton, 7 p.m. South Albany at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Central at Silverton, 5:30 p.m. Dallas at South Albany, 7 p.m.
—
Schedules Subject to Change
