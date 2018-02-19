Meet the finalists for Central's principal

INDEPENDENCE – Two people made it to the final round of interviews for Central High School’s next principal.

Cedric Cooper and Donna Servignat will be available to meet the public at CHS on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Cooper has been the principal at Torrington High School in the Goshen County School District of Wyoming since 2014. He also served for two years as middle school assistant principal. Cooper’s teaching experience includes 11 years in Nebraska schools. He also served four years as a high school talent advisor for the Avenue Scholars Foundation, which is focused on connecting underserved students to career and college. He has a master of education in educational leadership from Doane College. He also has a Bachelor of Science in health education from Montana State University.

Servignat has been the assistant principal of Century High School in the Hillsboro School District. Her teaching experience includes 14 years in the West Linn-Wilsonville schools. She also served four years as the activities director and three years as te world language department chair at Wilsonville High School. Her leadership includes AVID implementation. She earned both a master of education and a Bachelor of Arts in French from Portland State University.

Jann Jobe, interim CHS principal, will continue in the position until Jan. 30.

The finalists were chosen from a pool of seven candidates, selected after interviews with CHS staff, community members and parents.