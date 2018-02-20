Mack earns honors degree from A&M

GALVESTON, Texas — Alexander J. Mack, of Independence, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Maritime Studies, from Texas A & M, Galveston Campus, on Dec. 16, 2017. Alex is a 2014 graduate of Central High School and is the son of Roland and Lynn Mack of Independence.

Erickson earns academic honors

LA GRANDE — A total of 11 Oregon Tech Athletes, including Seth Erickson, of Dallas, joined a list of 122 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s wrestling have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.

To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 and sophomore standing.

King makes dean’s list at Azusa Pacific

AZUSA, Calif. — Marni King, of Independence, made the academic dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University. Students are honored for a fall 2017 grade-point average of 3.5 or better. They are joined by 1,988 students receiving the same honor.

King is majoring in nursing-pre-admitted.