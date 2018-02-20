Mack earns honors degree from A&M
GALVESTON, Texas — Alexander J. Mack, of Independence, graduated summa cum laude with a degree in Maritime Studies, from Texas A & M, Galveston Campus, on Dec. 16, 2017. Alex is a 2014 graduate of Central High School and is the son of Roland and Lynn Mack of Independence.
Erickson earns academic honors
LA GRANDE — A total of 11 Oregon Tech Athletes, including Seth Erickson, of Dallas, joined a list of 122 Cascade Collegiate Conference student-athletes in the in the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and men’s wrestling have earned U.S. Bank Academic All-CCC honors for their performances in the classroom, the conference office announced.
To earn recognition as a CCC scholar-athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 and sophomore standing.
King makes dean’s list at Azusa Pacific
AZUSA, Calif. — Marni King, of Independence, made the academic dean’s list at Azusa Pacific University. Students are honored for a fall 2017 grade-point average of 3.5 or better. They are joined by 1,988 students receiving the same honor.
King is majoring in nursing-pre-admitted.
Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Commenting has been disabled for this item.