Central swimmers place at state

GRESHAM — Central’s senior Daniel Glade and sophomore Grace Holstad went on to compete this weekend in the 5A State Swimming Meet at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham.

Glade went into the meet seeded 10th place in the 50-free, where he placed 12th this weekend, with a time of 23.70, and seventh in the 100-free, where he placed 10th with a time of 52.13.

Holstad went into the meet seeded ninth in the 100-fly and ended up taking 12th, with a time of 1:11. 53.

According to her coach, Jeannine Holstad, Grace got sick the day before the tournament and during her 100-fly, her goggles came off, causing her to come in at eight seconds slower the best time she posted this season. Grace holds five school records. Jeannine Holstad said Grace is proud of her accomplishments, and for making state as a sophomore.

Central Wrestling: Senior Caleb Sedlacek placed first for his weight bracket, 285, in the 5A State Wrestling Tournament this past weekend at the Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Central’s overall score was 45.5, putting them in 13th place overall for 5A.

Noah Worthington, a sophomore, placed fourth in the state tournament for his weight bracket: 113.

Gabriel Padilla, also a sophomore, wrestled at 195, but did not place in state.