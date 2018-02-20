Community notebook

Ag Fest returns to Polk Fairgrounds

The Third Annual Mid-Valley Winter Ag Fest returns to the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center in Rickreall this weekend. The event is packed with family friendly events beginning Saturday at 9 a.m.

The event kicks off with free CORE Pesticide Training for Applicators presented by OSU Extension & Polk Farm Bureau at 8 a.m. on Thursday in Building B. A special screening of the Food Evolution Movie presented by Polk Women for Agriculture will take place Friday between 3 and 5 p.m., refreshments provided.



Family attractions include an expanded 4-H petting zoo; a new balloon installation by the Dominic of Joy Entertainers; NW “G” Train Display including working saw mill; demonstrations by 4-H horse club; roping by Oregon Cattleman’s association; Dutch oven cooking; and free face painting. Local 4-H clubs will hold a number of contests in Building B during the weekend.

The Ag Fest also provides an opportunity to get to know and get advice from your local business and ag business owners. The adult passport enters you to win a Bronson Traeger Grill. Get your early spring plants and advice from the OSU Master Gardeners and Master Preservers.

Additional seminars include “Grower to Grazier connections,” presented by Polk County SCWD on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., and “Farm, Ranch, and Forest Succession Workshop,” presented by Rogue Farm Corp. The keynote speaker will be Joe Hobson, of Schwabe, Williamson, & Wyatt, attorneys at law, on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Admission is $5 on Saturday and Sunday. Children younger than 18 are free.

For more information: mvwagfest.com.

Celebrate pioneers at Indy library

On Tuesday at 4 p.m., the Independence Public Library will host “We love pioneers — children on the Oregon Trail.” The program invites children to find out how they would have lived if they had traveled the Oregon Trail. The program is in cooperation with the Heritage Museum.

Also coming up at the Independence library is family story time at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays and Chess Club at 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays for students in first grade and older.

Trash or Treasure returns to Monmouth

The Monmouth Senior Center will host its annual Trash or Treasure event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the center, 180 Warren St. S.

Shoppers may find something they consider treasure, while sellers can get rid of their “trash.”

Tables are $10.

For more information: 503-838-5678.

Learn to live with your septic system

Two workshops will be held by the Luckiamute Watershed Council about living with your well and septic system.

The events will be held at the Polk County Fairgrounds & Event Center from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in conjunction with the Winter Ag Fest. The workshops are free with the $5 admission to the Ag Fest.

The workshops are designed for rural residents to learn the basics of groundwater used for drinking water and septic systems. Bring a half-cup of well water for a free nitrate screening.

For more information: www.luckiamutelwc.org.

Last Saturday bottle collection for turf

The Dallas Booster Club is collecting bottles and cans to help build an artificial turf field at Dallas High School’s stadium.

The last Saturday of each month is the official collection day. Dallas Les Schwab is a collection site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Booster club members and student-atheltes will help collect donations. If you receive a letter on your door and want to participate, leave your bottles and cans on your front porch by 10 a.m. Teams will collect them shortly after that.

For more information about the turf project or to donate: dhsboosterclub.org.

Dallas chamber lunch presents state of city

The Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon will be the State of the City address by Mayor Brian Dalton.

The luncheon is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dallas Retirement Village’s Lodge. Cost is $12 for chamber members and $15 for nonmembers.

Veteran displays work at WOU

Eric Frey, an art student at Western Oregon University, retired from the Army National Guard in 2016 after 24 years of service including two combat and one peace-keeping mission.

He is a permanently disabled veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Through his art, he is exploring the transition from Army life to student life. His ultimate goal is to create a nonprofit in Polk County for veterans to heal the invisible wounds of war through art.

Frey has his first solo art show titled, “Soldier, Scholar, Veteran, Artist,” which will be at the Werner University Center at WOU through March 4, with an artist reception from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday.