Letters to the Editor

Set an example of kindness

We all feel a little helpless when we hear about school shootings. When one gunman can walk into a school and kill so many innocents, it’s natural to attack the government and demand to know what they are doing about it. The core problem with gun violence is not guns, but the evil in the heart of individuals. So, what can you do about it? First, we are talking about school shootings here; most of these shootings are done by young men who are disenfranchised among their peers.

You can help by teaching your children to be kind. The violence in these kids’ hearts were not born in a vacuum; there are dynamics, rampant in our schools, bullying for example, which are a catalyst for violence. Of course there is no excuse for such violence, still, where there is mockery, tribalism, bullying and anger; this forms a perfect environment for an unstable person to react with violence; and the media has shown us, a gun is the best instrument to give them this kind of power.

Secondly, all society can become more kind and tolerant to people who are different. Our children see our behavior and how we treat one another, and they copy, what to them, is a proper response to another’s differences.

As a victim of bullying when I was in high school, then my child was also, I know how the cruelty of children can deeply affect those being bullied. If it also happens their caretakers are unprepared for this, this mental suffering can fester into a terrible mental condition, and this can provoke violence.

No, my recommendations will not stop all violence in schools or society; there are many more negative contributors in our children’s lives; but this is where we can all help.

Peter Rouzaud

Dallas

Turf project positive for the community

It’s a good thing — having a community project.

When the Dallas Booster Club determined a group project for our Dallas schools and solicited the help of this community, not only did it bring people together, it generated a new recognition of all Dallas is and can be.

Think about this: one grandchild received the money from recycling the bottles and cans in his grandparent’s garage. Because his grandparents are involved in the Turf Project, he asked if his recycling money would make a difference. Ten cents. Multiply that times 100, and that young man purchased 1-square foot of the new turf. That’s how it works. He saw a way he could help and be a part of the big picture. To see how the Bottle Drop has made a difference, go on to the site: boosters.dhsfieldofdreams.org; as many who have worked on this same kind of project in their communities say, “Who would have thought recycling would make such a difference?”

While you are on the website, take time to read the Booster page. The biographies written about families, coaches, athletes, students of our town give us all some history of how the things we enjoy about Dallas have developed. Dallas has historical strength in Dragon Pride.

A few years ago, one would think Dallas was going to be known as a bedroom for Salem. Many leave town every morning for jobs, to shop, and for recreation. Some chose schools beyond our city limits for their children. With the Turf Project, businesses and individuals have reinforced a faith in community while making an investment in our schools and lives because the new Turf Field will definitely be for the community.

The Dallas Booster Club had an idea. A project is good for a community. Let’s get our turf on.

Judy Luther

Dallas

Start 'Let Students Live' groups

I have no kids or grand kids in elementary/high school now but a grandson is headed for kindergarten this fall. I worry whether he will live to graduate. Every mentally ill or murderous gun owner seems intent on shooting up a school.

Our bought-and-paid-for Congress is no help. Polls consistently show that around 70 percent of Americans believe there should be limited restrictions on gun ownership. Convicted violent criminals, the dangerous mentally ill and people exhibiting a recurring violent intent should not have guns. Sadly, members of Congress see these deaths as the cost of campaign contributions.

Incredibly, Congress just overturned an executive order by President Obama which banned certain violent or mentally ill persons from possessing firearms. Money talks, and when the National Rifle Association waves hundred dollar bills in front of most Congresspersons, they sing the NRA tune. As in so many cases, what Americans want has no relation to what Congress produces.

Therefore, I think some smart, active kids in every school in America should be forming a “Let Students Live” group. They should pester, nag and embarrass our members of Congress until they actually do the right thing. Perhaps rational adults and active young people could form a block of sufficient size to force the Congress to vote for life instead of death. After all, students have a right to life too. But I’m not hearing anything from that caucus about this issue. Perhaps the right to life ends at birth.

When your own kids are slaughtered, then you’ll care. But right now your credit cards work and Dancing With The America’s Got Talent is on and you don’t have time to deal with it.

Fred Brown

Dallas