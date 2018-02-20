News in brief

Three local law officers to graduate

SALEM — The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training announced the graduation of its 374th Basic Police Class. The graduation ceremony was Friday.

Matthew Bass and Gerald Cook will work for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Jane Burke will work for Dallas Police Department.

The Basic Police Class is 16-weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects. Basic Police Class 374 began its training course with 40 officers and deputies on Oct. 9, 2017.

Montessori students learn about helping

MONMOUTH — Students at Monmouth Montessori School want to collect 500 pounds of food, or more, for the Ella Curan Food Bank in Independence by the end of the month.

February’s food drive is a lesson in the importance of helping others in the community, said Juliet Sloan, the school’s director.



“This year, we attached a goal of 500 pounds and decided to reach out to the community by asking Roth’s if they would allow us to stand outside and ask for donations,” Sloan said.



By Friday, the students had collected 419 pounds.

The collection continues through the end of February and contributions can be made at the Independence Roth’s, 1401 Monmouth St.

Sloan she hopes to include a tour of the food bank and an opportunity for the students to work with Marion Polk Food Share in Salem after the collection is finished.

Monmouth Montessori School enrolls students ages 3 to 6.

Police on lookout for suspect in chase

POLK COUNTY — Local law enforcement agencies are still searching for a man who fled the scene of an accident on Stapleton Road Thursday after leading police on a chase.

He had not been located as of Tuesday morning, but police said there’s no indication that he’s a threat.

The man, who police declined to identify at this time, was wanted on a parole violation.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, agencies conducted an extensive search by ground and air looking for the man, who is wanted, but eluded Monmouth Police officers.

The subject crashed the vehicle he was driving on Stapleton Road near Highway 99W and ran north from the accident scene.

The search to locate the man included officer from Monmouth and Independence police departments, Oregon State Police troopers and Polk County Sheriff’s deputies.

After Thursday’s incident, the subject has been charged with attempt to elude officers, reckless endangering and reckless driving.