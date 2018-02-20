﻿

The Panthers put out the fire

Annika Riddell fights to score a basket during the Friday game against Dallas.

Photo by Jennifer Halley
By Jennifer Halley

As of Tuesday, February 20, 2018

INDEPENDENCE — The Central girls basketball team (11-1, Mid-Willamette Conference, 20-2) put out the fire Friday night in a Polk County rivalry game against the Dallas Dragons (2-10, MWC, 8-13), winning 52-43...

