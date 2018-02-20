﻿

Polk County most wanted

As of Tuesday, February 20, 2018

DALLAS — Polk County Community Corrections lists these individuals as “most wanted” for February.

Citizens with information on the whereabouts of any of them can call Community Corrections at 503-623-5226.

John Lee Wyngarden, born April 2, 1977, 5-9, 170 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated theft.

Stephani Ann Sherva, born Aug. 29, 1983, 5-5, 140 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. Charge: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, hindering prosecution, and failure to appear.

Daniel Zaki Gilani, born Sept. 24, 1989, 6-0, 155 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Charge: Harassment.

Peter Martin Beasley, born Aug. 25, 1982, 6-0, 180 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Charge: Possession of methamphetamine.

Justin Peter Kilburn, born Dec. 21, 1987, 5-11, 200 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Charge: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

