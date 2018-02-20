Sport schedule

Thursday, Feb. 22
Boys Basketball: Central at Crescent Valley, 7 p.m., Dallas at Silverton, 7:15 p.m.
Men’s Basketball: Western Washington University at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball: Crescent Valley at Central, 7 p.m., Silverton at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: Western Oregon at Seattle Pacific University, Seattle, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 23
Baseball: Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston, Idaho, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 24
Men’s Basketball: Simon Frasier University (B.C.) at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball: Western Oregon at Saint Martins, Lacey, Wash., 5:15 p.m.
Track and Field: Western Oregon at SPU Final Qualifier, Seattle, Wash. (Dempsey, Indoor), all day.
Baseball: Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston, Idaho, 3 p.m.
Softball: Northwest University, 11 a.m., Eastern Oregon University, 5 p.m., at Portland, Ore.
SUNDAY, Feb. 25
Baseball: Lewis-Clark State College at Lewiston, Idaho, 12 p.m.
Softball: Eastern Oregon University, 11 a.m., Corban University (Ore.), 7 p.m., at Portland, Ore.
TUESDAY, Feb. 27
Girls Basketball: Central goes against team TBD, location TBD
Schedules Subject to Change
