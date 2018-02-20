Wolves lose to Cal Monterey Bay

SEASIDE, Calif. — The Wolves were defeated 13-3 by California State University Monterey Bay on Friday, in the opening game of a three-game series.

During the second inning, Western scored three runs, with Drey McInnes hitting a homer, bringing in freshman Justin Wakem as well, who was on base at the time. Freshman Griffey Halle also scored a homer, the Wolves trying hard to close the gap between them and the Otters.

They couldn’t pull off a win, however, as the Otters scored at least one run each inning the rest of the game.



Saturday, the Wolves went up against the Otters again. This time the score was much closer, with the Wolves losing by one point, 14-13.

The second game on Saturday was another one-point loss for Western, 4-3, against the Otters for their last game in the series.

SOFTBALL: All three of the Wolves games on Friday in Tucson, Ariz. were canceled due to rain.

Saturday, the Wolves played three games against Southern Nazarene University, Dixie State University, and Biola University.

The first game was delayed due to weather, but once the action started, the Wolves saw a loss of 6-1 to Southern Nazarene. In the second game, the Wolves fell again, 3-2, to Dixie State University.

The final game, the Wolves lost to Biola University, 5-0, with no points scored from Western.

Sunday, the Wolves played two games.

In the morning, they lost to Fort Lewis College, 4-3. In the finale, however, the Wolves stepped up and won 11-4 against Franklin Pierce.

Next weekend, the Wolves travel to Portland to play four games in the Concordia Classic.

MENS BASKETBALL: The Wolves (24-1, 16-1 GNAC) slipped by with a win Thursday in Nampa, Idaho, where they won, 70-67, against Northwest Nazarene (11-12, 7-10, GNAC).

The score was back and forth during the first half, with each team taking turn scoring points, and at the end of it, the Wolves were in the lead, 34-26. Second half was more intense, with a score of 57-57, all. JJ Chirnside brought the Wolves back up to the lead with a three-point shot and an assist from Brandell Evans before finding themselves back in a tie, 65-65. Foul trouble from the Nighthawks saw Chirnside on the line with a free throw, bringing them back up, 66-65.

The Wolves managed to stay in the lead until the end of the game.

WOMENS basketball: It was a close call Tuesday in Portland, where the Wolves played against Concordia and managed to pull off a close victory, 65-62.

In the fourth quarter, the score jumped around until, with 17 seconds left in the game, Shelby Snook scored two free throws after foul trouble with the Cavaliers.

Defense stepped in, keeping the Cavaliers from scoring the remainder of the game and securing a win for the Wolves.