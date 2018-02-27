Voting continues for Roger Jordan

DALLAS — Roger Jordan Community Park is up against two other parks in Oregon to receive all-access playground equipment from the Moda Assist Program.

People may vote daily for Dallas’ city park, which, if it wins, will get about $20,000 to purchase playground equipment usable by people with all abilities.

The park was chosen because of Dallas’ support of last summer’s RIP City event.

The other two parks are in Redmond and in Gresham.

At press time, Redmond was ahead of Dallas, 3,652 to 3,290.

For more information: polkio.com. To vote: www.trailblazers.com/assists.

To learn more about all-access playground equipment: harpersplayground.org.