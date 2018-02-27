Campos-Santos to fill seat

INDEPENDENCE — Eight people applied to fill the vacancy left on the Independence City Council when Ken Day resigned in January. Odilon Campos-Santos was appointed by the council after interviews Monday.

He and Gary Van Horn were interviewed for the spot, chosen using a tally method.

The other six applicants were: Jenifer Alexander, Natascha Cronin, Timothy Graham, Marie Horton-Carrillo, Bruce Moffat and Bruce Patton.