﻿

News and information from our partners

‘Lion King Jr.’ takes Central stage today

Mason Ball, as Young Simba, revels in the fact that he will be the next king.

Photo by Emily Mentzer
Mason Ball, as Young Simba, revels in the fact that he will be the next king.

By Emily Mentzer

As of Wednesday, February 28, 2018

﻿

INDEPENDENCE — The Central High School auditorium will come to life with the “Lion King Jr...

Get full access to The Polk County Itemizer-Observer!

  • For less than $1 a week, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Polk Country's primary news source.
  • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • You can subscribe by month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, you may create an account and verify your subscription here. Call our office at (503) 623-2373 with any questions.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

Commenting has been disabled for this item.

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)