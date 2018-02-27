Manhunt suspect found in Indy

INDEPENDENCE — Monmouth police officers located the man who ran away from an accident scene, resulting in an extensive manhunt on Feb. 15.

Monmouth Police Sgt. Kim Dorn said the suspect, identified as Jesus G. Najar, 19, was found in an apartment in Independence on Tuesday.

Monmouth officers attempted to apprehend Najar on Feb. 15. He was wanted on a parole violation.

He eluded officers and led them on a chase that ended in an accident on Stapleton Road near Highway 99W. Najar, who had two passengers with him, fled the crash scene.

Officers from Monmouth and Independence police departments, Polk County Sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police troopers searched for Najar to no avail. The search was conducted by ground and air.

After finding him on Tuesday, police charged Najar with attempt to elude officers, two counts of reckless endangering (of his two passengers) and reckless driving, in addition to the parole violation.

One of Najar’s passengers was reported as a runaway and taken back home, and the other had no criminal charges, Dorn said. Najar remains in Polk County Jail.