Sports Quick Hits

Cross Creek Men’s meeting on Tuesday

DALLAS -- Cross Creek Men’s Club will have their annual meeting at The Majestic, 976 Main St. in downtown Dallas on Tuesday.



All past members and any prospective new members are invited to attend.



Registration and check-in starts at 5:30. Pizza and one beverage will be provided for all members for $5 ($10 for nonmembers). Membership dues for Cross Creek Men’s Club for the 2018 season remain $60 for full membership and $25 for associate membership and may be paid in the pro shop or during the annual meeting check-in.

Advance sign up is required for the event, call the pro shop 503 623-6666 or stop in to sign up by Friday.



WOU basketball championships to be aired on ESPN3

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — For the second time in three years, the 2018 WOU GNAC basketball championship finals, which take place Saturday, March 3, in Anchorage, Alaska, will be aired in front of a national audience. The men’s final game will begin at 5:15 p.m. Alaska time, and the women’s will follow at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be at the Alaska Airlines Center on the campus of the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Wolves to host cheer clinic

MONMOUTH — A Wolves cheer clinic will be held at WOU on March 18. The clinic will consist of skill and technique development, learning the wolves’ cheers and dances, and tumbling - intro to advanced. If interested, contact Felicia Marshall to register: fmarshall11@wou.edu.

Wolves recognized for academics

MONMOUTH — Each year, the U.S. Track and Field and Cross-country Coaches Association honor teams and individuals for their academic performances. This year, four individuals from the men’s cross country team, Justin Crosswhite, Tyler Jones, Dustin Nading, and David Ribich, and kennedy Rufener from the women’s team,earned the Individual All-American honor award.

To be eligible for the individual award, a student must maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher, and finished among the top 30 percent of eligible runners at his or her regional championships. For a team to qualify for an all-academic team award, they must have maintained a cumulative gpa of 3.0 throughout the season and scored at the NCAA division ii regional meet.