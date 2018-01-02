Community Notebook

Master Gardener applications now accepted

Applications for Polk County Master Gardener training will be accepted through Friday.

The classes will be held Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 10-March 21.

The cost is $100.

For more information: Polk County Extension Office, 503-623-8395 or email to alisha.atha@oregonstate.edu.

MICC to hold Chamber Forum

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce will hold a Chamber Forum on Jan. 10 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence.

Meetings are open to the public.

A lunch from Arena Sports Bar and Grill will be available for $12 (must register online).

For more information: www.micc-or.org/events /details/2018-chamber-forum-16080.

Small business roundtable set for Saturday

Paul Evans will host a small business round table Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Indy Commons, 278 S. Main St., Independence.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: Alex Kohan, 503-385-5300.