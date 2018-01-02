﻿
Community Notebook

As of Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Master Gardener applications now accepted

Applications for Polk County Master Gardener training will be accepted through Friday.

The classes will be held Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Jan. 10-March 21.

The cost is $100.

For more information: Polk County Extension Office, 503-623-8395 or email to alisha.atha@oregonstate.edu.

MICC to hold Chamber Forum

The Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce will hold a Chamber Forum on Jan. 10 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence.

Meetings are open to the public.

A lunch from Arena Sports Bar and Grill will be available for $12 (must register online).

For more information: www.micc-or.org/events /details/2018-chamber-forum-16080.

Small business roundtable set for Saturday

Paul Evans will host a small business round table Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Indy Commons, 278 S. Main St., Independence.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information: Alex Kohan, 503-385-5300.

