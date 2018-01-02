Learn How To Use Your Ipad On Mondays

MONMOUTH — The Monmouth Senior Center hosts classes at 10 a.m. and noon on Mondays to help people work together to solve problems and discover informative ways to personalize their iPads.

Discussions are facilitated by Lynn Thompson. She can answer questions and help explore how to use an iPad more efficiently. New participants are encouraged to join at any time.

Bring an iPad or iPhone with you when you come. The center is at 180 Warren St. S.

For more information: Monmouth Senior Center, 503-838-5678.