News In Brief

Dallas award nominations due Friday

DALLAS — Nominations for the 2018 Dallas Community Awards are due by Friday.

Nominations for the following categories may be given: First Citizen, Young Professional, Outstanding Organization, Business of the Year and Junior First Citizen.

Winners will be selected by a committee of past winners of community awards.

People may nominate online at www.dallasoregon.org/awards.

Out & About returns Sunday

DALLAS — The Dallas Downtown Association will hold an Out & About Sunday at Dallas Cinema, 166 SE Mill St., Dallas.

Owner Jeff Mexico will give a behind-the-scenes look at the theater at 2:30 p.m. There will be a showing of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at 3:30 p.m.

For more information: Eddie Nelson, 503-857-5042.

Voting open for 53rd annual awards

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — Voting for the 53rd annual Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center awards banquet began Monday.

The banquet will be held at Eola Hills Wine Cellar in Rickreall on March 2.

For more information about voting, nominating someone for a citizenship award, or reserving tickets to the event, go to micc-or.org.

Looking for more about your genealogy

INDEPENDENCE — The Independence Public Library will host its annual workshop on researching your family tree, including information about how to use Ancestry.com.

The workshop will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.

For more information: www.ci.independence.or.us/library.

Performance raises money for food bank

DALLAS — Polk County France School of Dance raised $605 for the Dallas Food Bank during its semiannual performance on Dec. 12 at Lacreole Middle School.

Students aged 4 through teens performed tap, ballet, lyrical, jazz and hip-hop routines.

The studio is located at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall. The studio will host a spring performance in May 2018.

For more information: Linda France Martin 503-390-3481.

Workshop aims to promote health

MONMOUTH — David Haber, retired professor from Western Oregon University, will host a four-week workshop on health promotion and aging beginning Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Monmouth Senior Center, 180 Warren St. S. More information: 503-838-5678.

Keep warm during freezing weather

POLK COUNTY — As temperatures dip, it is time to prepare for or recover from freezing weather.

Insulate pipes that may be vulnerable to the cold or that have caused problems before. Open cabinet doors to expose pipes to warmer temperatures.

Leave a faucet dripping. Running water helps prevent pipes from freezing and alleviates pressure on pipes that may freeze, which may prevent them from bursting.

Close outside vents to protect the plumbing in your home, much of which is located under the house in the crawl space.

Keep the water meter box lid closed to help keep the meter from freezing.

Remove, drain and store garden hoses. Wrap or cover spigots.

Keep your thermostat set to the same temperatures during the day and night. While this may increase your heating bill a bit, it may save burst pipes.

Seniors helping seniors program begins

MONMOUTH — A “Seniors Helping Seniors” group is getting started at the Monmouth Senior Center.

The point of the program would be to connect seniors who need help to those who can provide help.

When a need arises, local agencies would be contacted first. If the need cannot be filled by a local agency, volunteers would be called on to help.

Examples of ways to help include a ride to an appointment, to get a prescription filled, a car broke down or emergency situation.

The program will maintain high confidentiality. For more information: 503-838-5678.

New lunch program in Monmouth

MONMOUTH/INDEPENDENCE — NorthWest Senior Disability Services had a grand opening on Tuesday of a bilingual Spanish and English dining center serving anyone aged 60 years and older.

Lunch will continue to be served every Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the center, 180 Warren St. S. Advanced reservations are requested. A donation of $3 per meal is suggested, but not required.

Meals on Wheels is also available to homebound seniors living in Monmouth and Independence.

Seniors who need assistance in any of the following: transportation, driving, mobility, walking, shopping, preparing food, or have problems chewing or eating, may be eligible for meal delivery.

Volunteers are needed to help with activities, serving, packaging, and delivering meals.

For more information: Silvia Camacho, nutrition site coordinator, 503-838-2084.