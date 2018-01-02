Pacific Power Offers Text Updates

PORTLAND — Want to get timely updates about power outages affecting your home or business? Pacific Power can now send it right to a cellphone, according to a press release from Pacific Power.

Rather than go online for updates on outages, customers may receive text messages or email updates on an outage, including changes to the estimated time of restoration and cause. Pacific Power also allows customers to sign up for billing reminders and payment information via text or email.

These news alerts were developed based on direct feedback from customers, the release states.

Register on the Pacific Power website, pacificpower.net/alerts, and pick which types of notices to receive.

Pacific Power mobile phone app users already have access to similar information and updates, but can still sign up for the text alerts if they find that more convenient. Get the app at pacificpower.net/app.

Other website updates include a new energy usage and temperature graph on the customer account summary page, and a faster, more streamlined process for when customers move.