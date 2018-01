Sports Schedule

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 3

Girls basketball: West Albany at Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Dallas at MWC 4-Way meet (at Silverton), 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 4

Boys basketball: Perrydale at Jewell, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Perrydale at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Simon Fraser at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Central at Crescent Valley, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 5

Boys basketball: Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Falls City at Crosshill Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling: Central at Aloha Dual Challenge, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 6

Men’s basketball: Montana State, Billings at Western Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball: Western Washington at Western Oregon, 5:15 p.m.

Wrestling: Dallas at Brunner Invitational (at DHS), 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 9

Boys basketball: Lebanon at Central, 7 p.m. Dallas at Corvallis, 7 p.m. Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 7 p.m. C.S. Lewis at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Central at Lebanon, 7 p.m. Corvallis at Dallas, 7 p.m. Falls City at Willamette Valley Christian, 6 p.m. C.S. Lewis at Perrydale, 5:30 p.m.

Swimming: Central at Corvallis, 4 p.m.

—

Schedules Subject to Change