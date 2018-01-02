Top 10 Gardening Stories Of 2017

People love end-of-the-year lists – best books, music, TV and movies. So, we’ll jump on board with our most significant gardening stories of 2017.

The criteria are rather loose. We looked back on a year of weekly stories from Oregon State University Extension Service to find those that most resonated with readers. We scoured questions, comments and social media posts and sometimes went with gut instinct.

Here’s what we came up with:

Control moss in the lawn by keeping grass healthy: For those who aren’t so crazy about moss, there are ways to control it year after year.

Don’t be timid when pruning grapes: When it comes to pruning, vines can stump the most experienced gardeners.

Dirty your hands and feed your brain as a Master Gardener: Almost 3,000 active volunteers in Oregon have gone through the OSU Extension Master Gardener course and are certified to help gardeners with their questions, as well as engaging in many other tasks.

What does that mean? Experts take on gardening jargon: How many times have you read a gardening term and thought, “Huh?” Extension horticulturists weigh in with definitions.

Give bees a chance by knowing their needs and 8 winter-blooming plants give bees needed nourishment: As they should, bees – and other pollinators – continue to concern and fascinate us.

Fight fires with appropriate landscaping: Create a defensible area around the home with a far-ranging palette of fire-resistant plants, from delphinium to daphne.

Samurai wasp takes on brown marmorated stink bug: The brown marmorated stink bug, which feeds on more than 100 plants, has finally met its match in the samurai wasp.

Slinky, slimy slugs on the loose and chomping through gardens: Though we’ve never done a survey, we’ll bet slugs are in the Top 10 pests in most gardens.

Spring is the time to turn attention to blackberries and raspberries: The popularity of edible gardening continues to trend upward and berries along with it.

Myth vs. reality: What’s the truth behind some common gardening practices? Sometimes we do things and we don’t even know why. When it comes to gardening that can lead to practices that cause more problems than solutions. Change your perspective with a reality check.