Indy, County To Explore Countywide Broadband

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Board of Commissioners may join the city of Independence in a grant application to pay for a study looking at ways to provide broadband internet service countywide...
POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Board of Commissioners may join the city of Independence in a grant application to pay for a study looking at ways to provide broadband internet service countywide...
Information from the Itemizer-Observer and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment