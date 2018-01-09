Letters To The Editor

Dallas deserves answers to firing

I am amazed at the amount of money Mr. Foggin will receive monthly for the next nine months. At $15,425.20 per month, that comes to a total of $138,826.80.

I do understand Mr. Foggin gets the monthly pay until he finds another job or the maximum of nine months.

With this kind of pay guaranteed for nine months, why should he look for a job?

I feel the taxpayers of Dallas are entitled to the reason Mr. Foggin has been terminated and why he is getting such a generous severance package.

How much does a city manager get paid, especially the size of Dallas?

How much did Mr. Foggin get paid per month when he was working for the city?

It now appears the city is paying Mr. Ellis to be interim city manager, and how much is he being paid per month?

Where is the city of Dallas coming up with the money for this extra expense?

It is time for the residents of Dallas to let the city council know they should be accountable, especially for all expenditures.

Red Flaska

Dallas

Editor’s note: Ron Foggin was paid $12,035 per month, plus benefits, as Dallas’ city manager, as reported in a Dec. 7, 2016, story in the Itemizer-Observer about his 2016 evaluation. The difference between his former monthly salary and his monthly severance is the cash value of his benefits. Foggin was terminated at his 2017 evaluation for no cause, as reported in a Dec. 6, 2017, Itemizer article. On Dec. 13, 2017, the Itemizer reported that Greg Ellis accepted the job as interim city manager for Dallas at a monthly pay rate of $12,000.

Dallas loses more than bank location

News of the April 3 closure of the Dallas branch of Bank of America is more meaningful to this community than many realize.

While Bank of America is a national banking giant, the Dallas branch is the last branch on a tree that started from two locally-owned and appreciated banks: Dallas City Bank and Dallas National Bank.

The latter was started by the Woods family that, in successive generations, has been in one person or another in the insurance business here.

Dallas City Bank was started by the Cravens who, in later generations, were also in the insurance business.

During the Depression in the 1930s, Dallas National Bank became part of Dallas City Bank. It subsequently changed its name to Polk County State Bank. At that time it was owned by the Williams family that bought the Craven interest in the institution.

The Williams family went on to Portland and started the Oregon Bank while maintaining ownership of Polk County State. Later he made the Dallas bank part of the Oregon Bank. Ultimately that firm with branches statewide was sold to Security Pacific Bank from California. Later Security Pacific was absorbed by Bank of America — it, in fact, was later purchased by Nations Bank of Charlotte, North Carolina, which changed its name to Bank of America.

The closure of this bank branch ends a long line of successful service to the community under local, regional and national ownership. It’s a piece of history that should not be forgotten.

Dave Weston

Dallas

Volunteers help ‘cheer’s’ success

The old adage “It takes a village” definitely proves true for the success of Christmas Cheer.

Through the incredible outpouring of goods, time, monies and love from the Dallas community, Christmas Cheer 2017 was able to provide amazing food boxes to over 310 local families.

Many businesses, organizations, churches, area schools and wonderful community members donated more food and financial support than ever before.

Christmas Cheer culminated on Christmas Eve morning with a pack-out that included over 400 community volunteers helping to sort, shop, package and deliver food boxes to our families.

It is truly a day of Christmas Cheer as people come alongside old friends and new ones to give of their time and energy to improve the holidays for those in need in the Dallas community.

Due to the tremendous support of many kind-hearted people and the success of the annual Dallas Glow Run, Christmas Cheer has been able to work hand in hand with other local organizations that help curb hunger in our community throughout the year.

This year Christmas Cheer is actively supporting a local grass roots organization, The Kindness Club, in their effort to feed school-aged children from our school system.

Christmas Cheer also helps to meet the needs of homeless families as well as other community members going through difficult times.

Thank you to everyone who supports us through their gracious donations of time, energy, money and food.

We certainly could not do it without our community’s support.

Sue Lamb

Dallas Christmas Cheer Board of Directors

Dallas Fire brings holiday to Dallas

Dallas Fire & EMS has the honor of helping Santa and the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce decorate the town each year for Christmas.

We couldn’t do it without the assistance of Dallas Fire & EMS and chamber volunteers, and specialized lift trucks and volunteers from Pacific Power and JRE Electric.

The decorations have been carefully stored until next winter and, don’t worry, they will be checked, repaired, and all lights that are out will be replaced before they go back up.

We want to extend a special thanks to Dallas motorists for your patience and caution as we install and take down the decorations — the safety of our crews and you is our No. 1 priority.

If you want to help defray the cost of the decorations and their maintenance, please make a donation to the Dallas Area Chamber of Commerce.

Eriks Gabliks

Deputy Fire Chief

Dallas Fire & EMS

Polk Fire No. 1 provides kindness

We want to thank the Monmouth ambulance EMT for their kind expertise skills and services. What a wonderful service we have in our community. Many thanks to all of you.

Clara and Chris Spradling

Independence