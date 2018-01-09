News In Brief

Police investigate broken windows

DALLAS — Several Dallas businesses have had their windows smashed with rocks or other objects in recent days.

Dallas police officers are investigating whether the incidents are connected, said Dallas Police Lt. Jerry Mott.

Four incidents were reported on Dec. 29 at locations throughout town.

La Herradura on Main and Washington streets reported a pumpkin tossed through the window, while H2O said a bench taken from Forest River was thrown into the front store window, according to Dallas’ daily police log.

More broken windows were reported on Jan. 3.

This time, the unknown suspect or suspects used a rock and brick to smash windows at businesses in Monmouth Cutoff Road and on Southeast Uglow and Lyle streets, the daily police log said.

SMART needs more Dallas readers

DALLAS — The Start Making a Reader Today (SMART) program needs more volunteer readers at Lyle and Oakdale Heights Elementary Schools in Dallas.

Volunteers read one-on-one with children in kindergarten through third grade for at least one hour per week. Training is provided for volunteers.

The program runs during school hours from October to May. Volunteers must v one hour per week, but can spend more time reading with children.

Apply at www.getsmartoregon.org or call 503-391-8423.

New pastor at Methodist, Presbyterian

MONMOUTH — Methodist and Presbyterian United welcomed a new pastor, Rev. David Pritchard, on Sunday. The church is at 412 Clay St. W., in Monmouth.

Pritchard comes to the Independence-Monmouth community from Astoria, and most recently pastored a church in Kalama, Wash.

He brings to the church an interest in violin, working with students of all ages and abilities. He also enjoys woodworking projects, from violin repair to boats and cabinetry. He lists apprenticeship in a German commercial fixture shop in his earlier life activities.



Livestock association to meet for dinner

POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Livestock Association will host its annual meeting at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Polk County Fairgrounds and Event Center, Arts and Crafts building. RSVP is requested by Saturday.

The association sponsors educational seminars and workshops and the breed award at the county fair for each specie. The Market Program is a committee within the PCLA that does the weigh ins and puts on the Youth Market Auction at the County Fair.

Membership in the association is $20 annually. Dinner at the annual meeting will be catered for $20 per person.

For more information or to RSVP: Pat Letsch, 503-507-9017.

Indy PD nabs five for driving under influence

INDEPENDENCE — In December 2017, the Independence Police Department made five arrests for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Three of five arrests were for alcohol consumption. A significant amount of methamphetamine was found during one of the DUII traffic stops.



Forty-nine DUII arrests were made by the Independence Police Department in 2017. Independence officers observed an increase in “Poly” DUIIs, according to a press release from the IPD. A “Poly” DUII is when a motorist has both alcohol and controlled substances (usually marijuana) in their bloodstream. While the blood-alcohol content for alcohol may be below the Oregon legal limit of .08 percent, if the motorist displays signs of intoxication, he or she can still be arrested for DUII, the release stated.

The Independence Police Department will continue high visibility traffic patrol in January to seek motorists under the influence of alcohol and drugs. This in partnership with funding provided by Oregon Impact and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The goal is to reduce the number DUII-related motor vehicle deaths and injuries.

SALT recruiting adults of all ages

POLK COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Auxiliary and Law Enforcement program (SALT) is accepting applications for membership.

The SALT team is designed to bring a partnership of shared values between the community and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Through the program, interested citizens can become involved in the various functions of the sheriff’s office. Members do not carry firearms, nor do they have enforcement authority such as regular officers do. They may provide support in areas such as: office, records, fingerprinting, court scanning, county parks patrol, graffiti monitoring, handicapped parking patrol, traffic control, serving civil documents, house checks, abandoned vehicle towing, and highway radar.

The program was initially developed as a program for senior citizens to be involved in their community. Since then, it has been expanded to consider anyone 21 years of age and older with a valid Oregon driver’s license and the ability to pass a background check.

Members of SALT are strictly volunteers and receive no financial compensation from Polk County for their service. A SALT Academy is run in the spring. The academy runs mostly in the evenings for two weeks.

For more information: Sgt. Todd Fenk, 503-623-9251, or email at fenk.todd@co.polk.or.us. Applications can be picked up at the sheriff’s office or a request can be sent via email. Applications will close on Feb. 1.